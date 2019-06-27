San Jacinto And Trinity Streets Become Two-Way As Construction Ramps Up On Capitol Complex

By 6 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

More street changes are in the works for downtown Austin as construction ramps up on the Capitol Complex Master Plan. On Wednesday, the Austin Transportation Department converted 17th and 18th streets between San Jacinto and Trinity into two-way streets.

Texas Facilities Commission spokesperson Francoise Luca says two-way traffic is also planned for streets on the other side of Congress Avenue.

“We will do the same on the west side of the Capitol Complex between Colorado and Guadalupe Streets," she said. "That will happen later this summer, probably close to the beginning of August.” 

The plan calls for a grassy pedestrian mall between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 16th Street.
Credit Courtesy of Timothy Wells

Phase 1 of the master plan will transform North Congress Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 16th Street into a grassy pedestrian mall with underground parking.

Luca said 17th Street will eventually become a primary east/west corridor for traffic.

“17th Street will be a key street for us, because that will be the entrance to the underground parking that will exist underneath what today is Congress and what is currently being excavated,” she said. 

The plan also includes two new state office buildings bordering the 4-acre pedestrian mall. Luca said excavation work has finished on what will be the 14-story George H. W. Bush State Office Building, at 1801 Congress Ave. 

RELATED | Another Downtown Austin Street Goes Two-Way. Studies Tell Us That’s Good.

“Our contractor is drilling piers for the [foundation] structure of the building. So, you will see the building start to come up," she said. Cranes will likely start to appear next month, she said.

Once construction is complete, cars will be able to cross the pedestrian mall only at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 17th and 15th streets. Phase 1 of the plan is expected to cost $581 million and finish by May 2022.

Tags: 
Texas Capitol Complex Master Plan
Austin
Traffic
Texas Capitol

Related Content

Austin Launches Initiative To Redesign Congress Avenue

By Apr 10, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for KUT

For Austin visitors, it’s hard to beat the iconic view of the Texas Capitol from Congress Avenue. But for those who live and work along the corridor, the streetscape could use some improvements. 

Senate Moves to Block Capitol Complex Developments

By Mar 27, 2013
Liang Shi for KUT

UPDATE (4/4/13): Senate Bill 507 by State Sen. Kirk Watson (D-Austin) passed the Senate unanimously today.

The bill would limit public private partnerships, or P3’s, in the area around the Capitol grounds.  The bill is closely related to SB 894 by State Sen. John Whitmire (D-Houston).

Last month Watson even likened his bill to a failsafe for Whitmire’s initial bill in a committee hearing last month. 