Sayed Musa Hashimi Worked For The U.S. Government In Afghanistan. Then He Had To Leave.

By & 2 minutes ago
  • Sayed Musa Hashimi and his daughter, Hajera, came to Austin from Afghanistan in 2014.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Sayed Musa Hashimi was an interpreter for the U.S. military in his native Afghanistan. After he was attacked in his home, he applied for a special immigrant visa. In 2014, he and his family came to Austin.

Sayed and his daughter, Hajera talk, about their journey, missing family and their hopes for the future.

This month, we're highlighting the stories of people who came from other countries to make Austin home. We want to hear your immigrant stories — tell us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #ATXImmigrants.

Immigrant Heritage Month
Immigrants

