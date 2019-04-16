Senate Bill Would Let Felons Run For Office In Texas Only If They've Been Pardoned

By 12 minutes ago
  • Lewis Conway Jr. holds a press conference before filing to run for City Council last July.
    Lewis Conway Jr. holds a press conference before filing to run for City Council last July.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A bill before the Texas Senate would allow felons to seek public office only if they have received a pardon.

Current election code says a candidate who has been convicted of a felony must either be pardoned “or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities” – but it doesn’t define “resulting disabilities.” The Senate bill would remove that clause.

The legislation is in response to a felon who ran for Austin City Council last year. Lewis Conway Jr.’s eligibility was challenged because of the ambiguous term. He and his lawyers argued that since he had served his sentence, completed his parole and had his voting rights reinstated, he was “released from the resulting disabilities.” The City Clerk allowed him to stay on the ballot, but he didn’t win the District 1 seat.

“When are we going to embrace compassion in regards to electoral politics and agree that a precedent has been set?” Conway said in response to the bill. “Why are we not looking at including people in the electoral process as opposed to excluding people?”

Conway said he thinks more people are engaging with the criminal justice system and realizing that punishment isn’t serving the community.

“There’s a hard line of folks who believe that once you have been in prison, that you are no longer human,” he said, “but then there’s a great number of folks who realize that the criminal justice system pervasively impacts people of color - disproportionately.”

Conway is forming a nonprofit to help candidates who have been incarcerated.

Tags: 
86th Texas Legislature
Lewis Conway Jr.

Related Content

Texas Senate Passes Bill That Could Send Texans To Jail For Voting Crimes

By 12 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The state Senate passed legislation Monday that increases criminal penalties for election-related crimes in Texas. Voting rights groups have said they worry the bill could criminalize honest mistakes, among other things.

Texas Senate Passes Property Tax Bill, Avoids 'Nuclear Option' Procedural Move

By & 16 hours ago
Juan Figueroa / The Texas Tribune

The Texas Senate broke a logjam Monday that had paralyzed a piece of priority legislation for weeks — blunting a controversial provision in its property tax reform package and then advancing the bill, without having to deploy a procedural “nuclear option" to move it.

Texas Lawmakers Are Focused On Bipartisan Issues, But Abortion Is Shifting That Focus.

By Apr 15, 2019
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. for KUT

State lawmakers started this year’s legislative session with the intention of tackling bipartisan issues — namely, education and property taxes. Last week, though, abortion politics complicated that goal.

Texas Senate Approves Two Bills To Override Paid Sick Leave, Local Control Over Employment Practices

By Apr 11, 2019
Emree Weaver / The Texas Tribune

After facing unexpected friction in Texas’ Republican-dominated Legislature, a pair of bills to override local rules mandating paid sick leave and standardize employment practices across the state passed the Senate on Thursday over the objections of LGBTQ advocates who have warned the bills could threaten local non-discrimination protections.

The Austin City Clerk Is No Longer Challenging Lewis Conway Jr.'s City Council Bid

By Aug 21, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Clerk has reversed her decision to challenge Lewis Conway Jr.'s candidacy for Austin City Council.