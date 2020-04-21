'A Sense Of Possibility': Fusebox Goes Online For This Year's Festival

By 43 minutes ago
  • courtesy Fusebox Festival
    courtesy Fusebox Festival

Austin’s Fusebox Festival was started by Ron Berry over fifteen years ago, and every year since then, it’s brought together local, national and international artists to spend five days performing, interacting, and discussing performance arts of all disciplines. “They’re artists that are coming from all different kinds of artistic backgrounds, but usually there is some element of ‘liveness’ that’s being explored,” Berry says. “So live performance really is at the center of this festival.”

Live most festivals, there’s also usually a strong sense of community among the participants. “There’s talks and happy hours and workshops and these other kinds of things to help create different kinds of connections with the work,” says Berry.  

So can a festival like this work in a world that doesn’t allow in-person performances or gatherings? Berry and the Fusebox crew will find out this weekend. 

Fusebox will go on – a little later than originally planned, and for only three days instead of the usual five – as an all new, all online version of its earlier self, now titled Fusebox Festival 2020: Virtual Edition.

“We’ve had to do some quick pivoting, as so many folks have had to do in the community here,” says Fusebox associate artistic director Anna Gallagher-Ross. “And we’ve been sort of talking and collaborating with our artists to see what that would look like and how we can reimagine the live experience online. We’re kind of learning on a daily basis and teaching ourselves a lot about this new medium, the internet,” she adds with a laugh.

Both Gallagher-Ross and Berry seem to be approaching this fundamental change as both a challenge and an opportunity. “I think we were really interested in what that means, to put this festival online,” Berry says. “This sense of community, of belonging to a temporary community for a few days – how do you create that in an online situation?”

Not all the artists who were scheduled for Fusebox 2020 will be performing the same projects for the new virtual edition; some pieces will make the translation from live to digital performance more smoothly than others, according to Berry. “We’re open to really reimaging what form these projects take,” he says. “And in some cases, folks might just be like, ‘you know, actually, the project I was going to do for the festival doesn’t make sense in this context – I’m going to do something else.’”

This weekend’s virtual festival will also serve as a sort of test case for future online components of Fusebox. “We want to kind of ultimately set it up as like a fun sort of experiment,” Berry says. “And see what works, what doesn’t… and then maybe build on that in the future.”

“I think we absolutely embrace the creative challenge of this, and I think it’s such a part of Fusebox’s DNA to kind of try and be as experimental as our artists,” Gallagher-Ross says. “I think Ron and I feel really excited to kind of dream this thing up with our team and with the artists. It does provide an opportunity to kind of create a different kind of intimacy online, to create a different kind of community. It also presents opportunities for access that we might not have previously been able to do in theaters. So I think there’s a lot of excitement around this for us.”

“We’re approaching it with a sense of possibility,” Berry says. “What is the opportunity to connect with people? What is the opportunity to create community, to share ideas in a way that’s interesting or meaningful in this moment?”

Fusebox Festival 2020: Virtual Edition is April 24-26 at fuseboxfestival.com and is free to [virtually] attend.

Tags: 
Arts Eclectic

Related Content

'A Different World': Trinity Street Players Present Online Series 'Performing In PJs'

By Apr 17, 2020
courtesy Trinity Street Players

“One of the things that is very important to us at Trinity Street Players… [is] to build community amongst artists in Austin,” says Trinity Street Players artistic director Ann Zárate. So when the theater closed its doors in March, Zárate started looking for new and different ways to keep the Trinity Street community connected.

'We're In The Business Of Gatherings And Having Fun': ColdTowne Theater Finds New Ways To Connect

By Apr 13, 2020
Courtesy of ColdTowne Theater

“We had a staff meeting on March 13 and the consensus was that we were closing the theater,” says ColdTowne Theater’s artistic director Will Cleveland. “And without batting an eye, the owners of ColdTowne – Mike Jastroch, Dave Buckman, [and] Rachel Madorsky – told us their plan to pay us through this crisis.”

Austin Playhouse Launches 'Home Theatre' To Connect With An At-Home Audience

By Apr 2, 2020

Austin Playhouse was supposed to open their production of Paula Vogel’s Indecent this week. That didn’t happen, of course, because the theater was closed along with most other gathering places in town (they are now hoping to mount Indecent in the fall). Like many local theaters, the playhouse began looking at how they could continue to connect with their patrons during a time when they couldn’t perform onstage. Without much of a back catalog of recorded plays to share online, co-producing artistic director Lara Toner-Haddock began thinking of another upcoming project, Today’s Gratitude.