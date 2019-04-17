Severe Storms With Large Hail And High Winds Are Possible This Evening Into Early Thursday Morning

Large hail and damaging winds are the most likely threats facing Austin and much of South Central Texas this evening into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service says.

An isolated tornado is also possible with tonight's storms, the NWS warns. The weather service puts the chance of precipitation for Austin at 90 percent tonight, with between one-half and three-quarters of an inch of rain possible.

During the day Wednesday, there's a 30 percent chance of showers, especially after 1 p.m. when thunderstorms are possible.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio tweeted a forecast model showing the brunt of the storms hitting Austin around 1 a.m. — noting the actual time and intensity of the storm's arrival may change.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening through early Thursday morning, including parts of the Austin and San Antonio metros. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but locally heavy rain and a tornado will also be possible. pic.twitter.com/6vNFc4dnHl — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 17, 2019

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 74 degrees.

