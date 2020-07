The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Williamson County and Northeast Travis County until 4:15 p.m. The warning includes Round Rock, Cedar Park and Georgetown.

The storm could produce winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

