Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Austin Area Until 10 P.M.

By 1 hour ago
  • National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Travis, Bastrop, Hays, Williamson and Lee counties until 10 p.m.

The weather service said tornadoes and scattered hail were possible. Winds gusts up to 70 mph were likely.

Nickel-sized hail was reported in South Austin around 3 p.m. as a severe thunderstorm moved east across the city.  

Austin Energy said nearly 10,000 customers were without power around 4 p.m. Capital Metro said Route 271 eastbound was being detoured at Riverside and Ben White because of downed trees. 

NWS meteorologist Eric Platt told KUT's Nathan Bernier the area could also see a shower or thunderstorm Friday.

“But as the weekend comes around, it looks like we’re just going to turn dry and hot," he said. "And with this humidity that we’re going to have around, we’re going to have to turn our attention to increasing head indexes across the area.”

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office Twitter feed:

