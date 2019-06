The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Austin and South Central Texas until 3 a.m.

The NWS says damaging winds, hail the size of tennis balls and tornadoes are possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Taylor, Bartlett and Granger has been issued until 9:15 p.m.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office Twitter feed:

