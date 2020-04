Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes could hit the Austin area overnight into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are expected to extend from Del Rio and Eagle Pass toward the I-35 corridor from San Antonio to Austin, NWS said in a tweet. They could bring hail and damaging winds.

Read the latest tweets from the National Weather Service:

