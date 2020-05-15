Severe Weather Coming Through The Austin Area Overnight And Into Saturday

Severe weather is expected overnight in Central Texas. Storms moving in from the west could bring up to 3 inches of rain to the Austin area over a short period of time, which could cause flash flooding in some spots. The National Weather Service says pockets of up to 5 inches of rain are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for most of the Austin area until 4 a.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of southern Travis County until 12:45 a.m.

Damaging winds of up to 75 miles per hour are also possible. Tornadoes are not likely.

Areas to the west of Austin could see large hail.

RELATED | 8 Ways To Stay Ahead Of Severe Weather In Central Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put state resources on standby to help deal with any potential emergencies that could arise from the weather.

"The State of Texas has placed these resources on standby as a precautionary measure to help respond to any potential severe weather and protect Texans across the Lone Star State," Abbott said in a news release. "Over the weekend, Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and heed guidance from their local officials as these storms cross our state."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tweets by NWSSanAntonio