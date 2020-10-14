Small-Business Owners Need More Help To Survive During The Pandemic

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Shaundell Newsome, co-chair of Small Business for America’s Future and visionary and founder of Sumnu Marketing.

At the time of this production, officials in all 50 states had given businesses the green light to reopen under certain restrictions, yet the road to recovery for small businesses was steep.

Newsome talks about how minority-owned businesses are taking on new debt; common-sense tax policies that put small businesses on a level playing field with large corporations; fair and equitable COVID-19 recovery plans that support Main Street, not Wall Street; and small businesses having to declare bankruptcy because of the pandemic.