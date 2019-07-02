Sneak Peak at Texas Standard's "Highway to the Moon: How Texas Paved the Way for Apollo"

This month marks 50 years since the U.S. put man on the Moon and “Texas Standard” has been working on a show looking back at how Texas helped lead the race. The one-hour special airs Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on KUT 90.5.
The team is still editing interviews and polishing copy but here’s a sneak preview of some of the voices and stories you’ll hear:
- Excerpts from and commentary on President Kennedy’s 1962 speech at Rice University, which launched the mythology of an outer space manifest destiny.
- The voice of a Mission Control, Charlie Duke, whose first words to the Apollo 11 crew on the surface of the Moon – after a landing that nearly expended all of the Lunar Module Eagle’s fuel – were “Roger, Twank...Tranquility, we copy you on the ground. You got a bunch of guys about to turn blue. We're breathing again. Thanks a lot!”
- Why many historians see LBJ as our most important president when it comes to space.
- Two of the women NASA engineers who were instrumental to the Apollo 11 mission.
- How Texas has become a hub for space exploration, including private space exploration with Blue Origins and SpaceX.
- And much more!
Tune in Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on KUT 90.5.