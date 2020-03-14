Some Austin Clubs Shut Down Live Music Over Coronavirus Concerns. Others Haven't – Yet.

  • Empire Control Room and Garage
    Empire Control Room and Garage is moving ahead with shows, while other venues are canceling in light of COVID-19 concerns.
Health officials are urging venues to cancel or reschedule events with more than 250 attendees in light of COVID-19 concerns.

Austin Public Health has capped large-scale events at 2,500, but issued a statement late Friday asking organizers to reconsider these smaller events, citing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If the request becomes mandatory, it would effectively scrap plans made by music venues and club owners who had hoped to recoup some losses as a result of South by Southwest's cancellation. A handful of clubs and promoters – including Barracuda, Margin Walker Presents, Hotel Vegas and Mohawk – have announced they will not continue events. ACL Live at the Moody Theater has also canceled a slate of shows through April.

As of Saturday afternoon, concerts at other venues – including Stubb's, Cheer Up Charlie's and Empire Control Room and Garage – were continuing as planned.

Austin-Travis County health officials canceled SXSW last week because of concerns the festival, which brings in hundreds of thousands of domestic and international attendees, would exacerbate the spread of the new coronavirus.

In that same declaration, officials also limited public gatherings to 2,500 attendees and established a review process for events going forward. Organizers and venue-owners in the Red River Cultural District forged ahead, noting they would closely follow public health guidelines for large events.

"The health and safety of Austin-Travis County residents and visitors is our highest priority and today we're adopting a regional strategy to help minimize the spread of this disease," APH's interim medical director, Dr. Mark Escott, said Friday. "We are looking for opportunities to mitigate risk while keeping businesses operating. If we can find the right balance, we can maintain our community."

It’s unclear whether the constant drip of cancellations will eventually lead the holdouts to also call off events.

Public health officials are urging people who believe they are ill to stay home and are asking people to avoid large gatherings, unless they can maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

Friday afternoon, both Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump issued disaster declarations.

In Texas, there are more than 60 confirmed cases so far. There are three presumptive cases in Travis County; local health officials are awaiting results of tests from the CDC. Globally, the disease caused by the new coronavirus has infected more than 155,000 people as of Saturday afternoon, killing close to 5,800.

Travis County Evictions Put On Hold, Austin Energy Will Not Shutoff Utilities Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By Mar 13, 2020
Travis County Deputy Theresa Stewart serves an eviction suit to a tenant in Southwest Austin in 2018.
Eviction hearings in the Austin area will be put on pause until at least April 1, after Travis County justices of the peace issued an order Friday.

Stop Buying All The Toilet Paper. There's No Shortage If Everyone Takes Only What They Need.

By Carrington Tatum | The Texas Tribune 8 hours ago
A sign at H-E-B tells customers they are limited to two items of bath tissue per shopping visit.
Texans don’t need to rush out and stock up on groceries or household items: There’s no shortage if everyone takes only what they need.

That’s the message from Texas officials and industry representatives, who say preparing for a health disaster like the state's COVID-19 outbreaks is different from a natural disaster.

The New Coronavirus Can Live On Surfaces For 2-3 Days — Here's How To Clean Them

By 9 hours ago

How long can the new coronavirus live on a surface, like say, a door handle, after someone infected touches it with dirty fingers? A study out this week finds that the virus can survive on hard surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours and on cardboard for up to 24 hours.

3 Test Positive For The Coronavirus In Austin; UT, AISD Schools And Offices Close Friday

By Mar 13, 2020
Three presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were confirmed in Austin Friday, city health officials said. The cases are the first confirmed in Central Texas.