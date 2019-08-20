Some Targets Of Ransomware Attack In Texas Return To Normal

By 1 hour ago
  • Texas emergency response personnel work at the State Operations Center at DPS headquarters in Austin during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
    Texas emergency response personnel work at the State Operations Center at DPS headquarters in Austin during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
    Trey Shaar / KUT

A number of the targets of Friday's ransomware attacks are back to normal operations, the Texas Department of Information Resources said.

The department said more than a quarter of the targets have "transitioned to remediation and recovery." It also said the number of local government entities affected is down from 23 to 22.

The department initially reported Friday that a coordinated ransomware attack affected at least 20 local government entities in Texas. The targets are not being identified as the investigation proceeds. A spokesman for Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management told KUT over the weekend that the city was not impacted by the cyberattack.

The Panhandle city of Borger and Dallas suburb of Keene said on their Facebook pages that they were among the victims, according to The Associated Press. Borger officials said the attack prevented employees from accepting payments and accessing records, including birth and death certificates.

The department said the Texas Division of Emergency Management was coordinating support from other state agencies through the Texas State Operations Center at DPS headquarters in Austin.

DIR said the Texas Military Department and the Texas A&M University Systems' Cyber-Response and Security Operations Center teams were deploying resources to "the most critically impacted jurisdictions."

Cybersecurity

