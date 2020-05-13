St. Edwards University Lays Off Professors And Staff As COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Budget Shortfall

St. Edward’s University in Austin is laying off professors, reducing the salaries of top administrators and postponing construction projects, the private Catholic university announced Tuesday.

The exact number of layoffs has not been confirmed.

In a letter to the St. Edward’s community, President George Martin said the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to cancel in-person classes has led to less revenue and more expenses.

“Reductions in staff were the last things we considered, and desperately wanted to avoid,” Martin wrote. “Unfortunately, there was no other way to balance the budget. Thus, the Fiscal Year 2021 budget includes the reduction of employee positions, effective this month.”

Professors with the School of Human Development and Education were among those laid off. Programs within the department will not be accepting new students in the fall.

Lizette Nava, who was set to graduate next year, said she got an email from the dean saying students in the teaching program would be allowed to finish their degrees, but she said having her professors fired changes everything.

“I put so much time and money and dedication into my education assets, because of those professors that kind of pushed me and made me realize I want to be a teacher," she said. "Now they’re gone and I’m scared that I’m not going to get as quality of an education as I would have if they stayed.”

Nava said she’s also frustrated with the lack of information from the university about where cuts were made, because it hurts to think a teacher-preparation program was cut before others.

“Did STEM get hit with this? Did the business school get hit with this?” she said.

St. Edward’s did not respond to initial requests for details.

Got a tip? Email Claire McInerny at claire@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @ClaireMcInerny.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.