Staring Down Record Demand, ERCOT Asks Texans To Dial Down Electricity Use

By 32 seconds ago
  • Hot cars
    ERCOT says it saw a record-high demand for electricity Monday because of the heat.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas' electric grid-operator put out a call for conservation today as it faces record demand amid soaring temperatures.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked Texans to turn down thermostats and limit the use of large appliances until 7 p.m. on Tuesday – a day after it saw a record-high demand for electricity. ERCOT says today's demand for electricity could outpace supply and issued its highest emergency conservation alert.

If demand outpaces supply, known as peak demand, the grid-operator could ask industrial users to voluntarily shutdown in exchange for discounted electricity rates. ERCOT could also initiate rolling blackouts for periods of anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes to reduce the strain on Texas' power grid. The last time that happened was in winter 2011.

ERCOT asks Texans to refrain from using machines to wash or dry clothes or using dishwashers until after 7 p.m. It suggests closing blinds and turning down air conditioning to help cut down on demand.

Tags: 
ERCOT
Heat

Related Content

What Led Zeppelin Can Teach Us About The Electric Grid In Texas

By Jun 26, 2019
The control room at ERCOT headquarters
Julia Reihs / KUT

This summer, there's a higher likelihood than ever that Texas might not have enough electricity to go around. If you turn on the AC and nothing happens, you’ll want to know why. It helps to remember legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham.

Texas Has Generated More Electricity From Wind Than Coal So Far This Year

By Emily Martin Jul 24, 2019
A wind farm on the Texas Gulf Coast
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

For the first time ever, wind has surpassed coal as an energy source in Texas. 

Data released this month by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows wind created 22 percent of the electricity used in the first half of the year, edging out coal by 1 percentage point.