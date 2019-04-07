Storm System Brings Hail And High Wind To Texas

High winds and hail wreaked havoc across Texas and the South on Sunday.

Almost 180,000 people in Texas were without power Sunday afternoon, mostly around Houston.

The National Weather Service reports golf ball-sized hail fell in Lexington, Miss., with damage reported to vehicles at the city's police station.

Hail was also reported in parts of East Texas and southern Arkansas on Sunday, including at Douglassville, Texas; Benton, Ark.; and Monticello, Ark.

High winds were reported in South Texas and in the Mississippi Delta region, with a gust of 74 mph measured at Harlingen, Texas, and a gust of 59 mph measured near Greenville, Miss.

It was the second day of heavy storms across the region.

After the Austin area received 2 to 4 inches of heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning. The warning was lifted Sunday around 1 p.m.

The NWS says the additional rainfall Sunday will likely lead to significant rises in some of the larger streams by late Sunday morning.

Dozens of low-water crossings were closed midmorning Sunday. TxDOT closed part of I-35 for about an hour because of high water.

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-35 being closed between US 183 and Rundberg Ln due to high water. Traffic detoured to frontage road as needed. Drive carefully. #turnarounddontdrown #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) April 7, 2019

