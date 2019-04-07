Storm System Brings Tornado, Hail And High Wind To Texas

A weak tornado damaged recreational vehicles and mobile homes in South Texas on Sunday, but no injuries were reported, as storms raked Texas and the South for a second day.

A preliminary report showed a tornado with winds from 65-to-85 mph, National Weather Service senior forecaster Waylon Collins said. The storm destroyed about a dozen recreational vehicles in Beeville and damaged about 50 more. Collins said several mobile homes were blown over.

Almost 180,000 customers in Texas were without electricity at one point Sunday, mostly around Houston.

The National Weather Service reported golf ball-sized hail in Lexington, Miss., damaging vehicles at the city's police station.

High winds were reported in South Texas and Mississippi's Delta region.

It was the second day of heavy storms across the region.

After the Austin area received 2 to 4 inches of heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning. The warning was lifted Sunday around 1 p.m.

The NWS said the additional rainfall Sunday would likely lead to significant rises in some of the larger streams. Dozens of low-water crossings were closed midmorning Sunday. TxDOT closed part of I-35 for about an hour because of high water.

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-35 being closed between US 183 and Rundberg Ln due to high water. Traffic detoured to frontage road as needed. Drive carefully. #turnarounddontdrown #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) April 7, 2019

