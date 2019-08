KUT-KUTX Reusable Stainless Straw Kit - $5 per month or $60 one time gift

Our KUT-KUTX straw kit includes four stainless steel straws and a cleaning brush in a jute drawstring bag imprinted with each of our logos. Each straw is engraved with KUT 90.5 | KUTX 98.9 and long enough to fit with most 20 oz cups, bottles and tumblers. We hope you enjoy taking a sip from our eco-friendly straws while showing your KUT and KUTX pride!