KUT-KUTX Face Mask

Stay safe while showing off your pride for KUT and KUTX! This face mask is made in the USA, 100% cotton and features the KUT and KUTX logos. It will provide comfort and protection while you’re out running your essential errands. The mask is washable and reusable; one size fits most.

*This reusable mask is not medical grade and is for personal use only. It should be used in addition to practicing the recommended CDC guidelines for handwashing and social distancing.