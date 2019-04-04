Supreme Court To Decide Inmate's Execution After Texas Bans Spiritual Advisers From Death Chamber

By & 5 minutes ago
  • Filipa Rodrigues/KUT

From Texas Standard:

On Tuesday, a new Texas Department of Criminal Justice policy went into effect, banning any religious adviser from being in the execution chamber with an inmate. The decision came after the U.S. Supreme Court, last week, postponed the execution of Patrick Murphy, a member of the Texas Seven group.

The court said his execution had to wait until Texas decided on its policy about the presence of spiritual advisers during executions. The state had originally denied Murphy’s request to have a Buddhist priest, which Murphy appealed because Texas had allowed advisers from other faiths to be in the execution chamber. In his opinion, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that Texas needed to find a way to accommodate all faiths so as not to discriminate, or allow no advisers at all. TDCJ decided on the latter.

Jolie McCullough is a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, and says until the policy change, TDCJ had allowed Christian and Muslim spiritual advisers in the execution chamber for decades. Now, it only allows advisers of any faith to go as far as the viewing room. But she says critics argue that the change infringes on inmates' religious freedoms.

“There’s a difference between discrimination among religions … and then there’s one that’s just infringing on religious rights overall,” McCullough says one lawyer told her.

She says TDCJ is “digging in” with this decision, which may not work in Texas’ favor as the Supreme Court continues to process Murphy’s appeal. In other words, the court might view Texas’ new policy as yet another form of religious discrimination.

As for Murphy’s execution, McCullough says it’s indefinitely postponed until the Supreme Court decides. That’s because Murphy’s appeal was based on the fact that he was specifically denied a Buddhist priest. But now, TDCJ’s new policy essentially nullifies Murphy’s argument, so it's up to the Supreme Court to decide how the case will move forward.

“The Supreme Court said, ‘Stop this execution until his full petition can be reviewed,’” McCullough says.

Written by Caroline Covington.

Tags: 
Death Penalty
U.S. Supreme Court
Religious Freedom

Related Content

Supreme Court Halts Execution Of 'Texas 7' Inmate Denied Buddhist Spiritual Adviser

By Mar 29, 2019

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the execution of a Buddhist inmate on death row because prison officials wouldn't let his spiritual adviser be present in the execution chamber, even though they provide chaplains for inmates of some other faiths.

Attorneys Ask Justice Dept. To Investigate Texas Execution Drugs

By Mar 30, 2011
Photo courtesy of Andres Rueda/via Flickr

Lawyers for two condemned Texas prisoners are asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate how the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has obtained drugs used in executions.

Their argument hinges on what sounds like a technicality: the address used to register the state's drug supply.

Supreme Court Sees 2 Similar Death Penalty Questions Very Differently

By Mar 30, 2019

Two Supreme Court decisions just hours before a scheduled execution. Two decisions just seven weeks apart. Two decisions on the same issue. Except that in one, a Muslim was put to death without his imam allowed with him in the execution chamber, and in the other, a Buddhist's execution was temporarily halted because his Buddhist minister was denied the same right.

The two apparently conflicting decisions are so puzzling that even the lawyers are scratching their heads and offering explanations that they candidly admit are only speculative.