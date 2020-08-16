Suspect In Shooting Of 3 Cedar Park Police Officers Remains Barricaded In Home With His Mother

Cedar Park police say they are still negotiating with the suspect who shot three officers responding to an emergency call Sunday afternoon after allegedly breaking into his mother's home. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, the man released his brother and sister from the home, but his mother is still inside, Cedar Park Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said.

None of the officers have life-threatening injuries, according to Harmon, who said one officer is currently in surgery while the other two officers have been released from the hospital in good condition.

Police told people who live on Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision to stay inside in a 4:30 a.m. tweet. "Please do not leave until we say it is safe to do so," police said.

Harmon said in a news conference Sunday night that negotiators were talking to the suspect and that the house where the suspect is holding people belongs to his mother, who called the police at around 3:10 p.m.

She reported her son had kicked in her door and was being "very aggressive," the police chief said. Responding police officers entered the home and were met by gunfire, Harmon said. They returned fire before getting outside the home. It's unclear if the suspect or others inside were injured.

The suspect, who is in his mid-20s, then barricaded himself inside with three family members, police said. Harmon said officers had been in contact with the suspect and the family members.

"From what we can tell right now talking to him and other family members, that there are some mental health issues," Harmon said. "What we want to do is end this peacefully and get this person the help that they really need."

The police chief, who has been with the department for 22 years, said this is the most complex situation that he's been involved in.

Watch the Cedar Park police chief's 8:30 p.m. news conference below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.