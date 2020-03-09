SXSW Lays Off A Third Of Its Full-Time Staff After Austin Cancels Festival

By 3 minutes ago
  • A South by Southwest sign in the Red River Cultural District.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

South by Southwest laid off a third of its full-time staff Monday, a SXSW spokesperson said. 

The layoffs come three days after the City of Austin canceled the festival due to concerns over COVID-19. 

“Due to the City of Austin’s unprecedented and unexpected cancellation of SXSW 2020 events in March, SXSW has been rigorously reviewing our operations, and we are in the unimaginable position of reducing our workforce,” the spokesperson told KUT in a statement.

The annual event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Austin each spring. Last year, the festival brought in about $356 million and saw more than 400,000 attendees from around the world. 

“Those of us in the business of live events know the level of trust required to execute an event of SXSW’s scale, and we are deeply sad to let people go this soon,” the spokesperson wrote. “We are planning for the future, and this was a necessary, but heartbreaking step.”

Tags: 
SXSW
South by Southwest
SXSW 2020
Coronavirus

Here's What SXSW's Cancellation Means To Members Of The Austin Community And Beyond

By Mar 7, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

South by Southwest brings in a huge amount of money for local businesses and the community, and the festival could be just the first of several big events called off amid fears of the coronavirus.

Small businesses, gig workers and others who depend on these events for income will struggle, and the ripple effects could be felt for a long time.

SXSW's Cancellation Is An 'Economic Shock' For Austin

By 54 minutes ago
Julia Reihs/KUT

The cancellation of South by Southwest will have economic ripple effects for the rest of the year, according to a consulting firm that does an annual economic analysis of the festival and conference.

"It certainly is a shock, and it's going to be an economic shock," says Greyhill Advisors partner Ben Loftsgaarden. 

These Austin Businesses Are Trying To Keep The Music Going After SXSW's Cancellation

By Mar 8, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

There they were, close to 30 of them, gathered around the bar, licking their wounds, talking about spreadsheets and orphans.