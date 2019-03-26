Team Led By UT Austin Student Uses Artificial Intelligence To Discover Two New Planets

By 19 minutes ago
  • A team at UT Austin uncovered two hidden planets using the Kepler space telescope archive.
    A team at UT Austin uncovered two hidden planets using the Kepler space telescope archive.
    Wendy Stenzel / NASA/JPL-Caltech

A team led by an undergraduate student at UT Austin discovered two hidden planets more than 1,000 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius. 

To put that distance in perspective: One light-year is about 6 trillion miles

It's not just the news of the discovery that's exciting for deep-space explorers, it's how the planets — dubbed K2-293b and K2-294b — were discovered. 

Anne Dattilo's team created an algorithm that sifts through the data taken by the Kepler space telescope to find signals missed by more traditional planet-hunting methods, the university said.

Dattilo told KUT's Trey Shaar it would take years and years for a human to go through each of the "targets" in the telescope's field and determine which ones are planets. 

Anne Dattilo plans to continue her planet hunting when she enters graduate school in the fall.
Credit Anne Dattilo

That's where artificial intelligence comes in. Andrew Vanderburg, the NASA Sagan fellow at UT Austin, said AI helps the team search the Kepler data set uniformly. He said even if every star had an Earth-sized planet around it, researchers wouldn't be able to find them all. 

"That’s just because some of the data’s too noisy, or sometimes the planets are just not aligned right. So, we have to correct for the ones we missed," Vanderburg said. "We know there are a lot of planets out there that we don’t see for those reasons."

The discoveries have been accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal, UT said.

"I'm really proud of what we accomplished. Finding two planets is [a] pretty big deal, especially for an undergraduate such as myself," Dattilo said. "But I still think there's more to do, and I'm still doing the research and continuing to make it better."

Dattilo said she will continue her planet hunting when she enters graduate school in the fall.

Tags: 
Space
Planets
UT Austin

Related Content

Young, Large, and in Fast Orbit: Texas Astronomers Find New Exoplanet

By Tom Michael Jun 21, 2016
Courtesy of NASA/Caltech

From Marfa Public Radio: This week Texas astronomers announced their discovery of a giant new exoplanet. It’s a young planet: only 11 million years old. And it’s a large planet: 5 times the size of the Earth. What’s unusual is that it’s very close to its star, with an orbit of less than 6 days.

Kepler Space Telescope Discovers Most Earth-like Planet to Date

By Jul 23, 2015
NASA

From Texas Standard:

Big news this morning from NASA’s planet-hunting mission: The Kepler Space Telescope at the University of Texas' McDonald Observatory has revealed the most Earthlike planet found to date, researchers say. The planet, called Kepler-452b, lies in the constellation Cygnus, about 1,400 light years from Earth. It qualifies as super-Earth-sized, as it's about 1.6 times larger than Earth, and its orbital period is quite similar to ours, at 385 days.

The Kepler scope was launched in 2009 to detect Earth-size planets in or near the habitable zones of distant stars — planets that have the potential to sustain life like that on Earth.

“We are pushing toward Earth 2.0,” McDonald Observatory astronomer Michael Endl said in a press release. “This planet is probably the most similar to Earth yet found.”