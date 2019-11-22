TELL US: What Are Your Questions About Austin's Proposed New Land Development Code?

Have you heard of Austin's land development code?

You're not alone if the answer is no. The code basically lays out all the rules for what can be built where. It determines how the city grows — and what it will look like in the future. For instance, it governs whether you or your neighbor can build a duplex on your property or how tall a building can be.

Right now, the city is in the process of rewriting the code. In December, the Austin City Council will take the first step toward making changes that could have a big effect on Austin's future.

The problem is, there isn't a whole lot of understandable, unbiased information about what the code is.

So we want to know what you want to know about it. The more basic the question, the better. We want to help more people understand what city officials are considering and how it could affect us all.

Tell us your question in the form below; we'll be in touch if your question is chosen. We'll answer as many as we can.

