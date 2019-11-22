TELL US: What Are Your Questions About Austin's Proposed New Land Development Code?

By KUT Staff 1 minute ago
  • District 10 residents examine CodeNEXT maps at an open house in April 2017.
    District 10 residents examine CodeNEXT maps at an open house in April 2017.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Have you heard of Austin's land development code?

You're not alone if the answer is no. The code basically lays out all the rules for what can be built where. It determines how the city grows — and what it will look like in the future. For instance, it governs whether you or your neighbor can build a duplex on your property or how tall a building can be.

Right now, the city is in the process of rewriting the code. In December, the Austin City Council will take the first step toward making changes that could have a big effect on Austin's future.

The problem is, there isn't a whole lot of understandable, unbiased information about what the code is.

So we want to know what you want to know about it. The more basic the question, the better. We want to help more people understand what city officials are considering and how it could affect us all. 

RELATED | Austin City Council Will Start Voting On A New Land Code In December. Here Are 5 Terms To Know.

Tell us your question in the form below; we'll be in touch if your question is chosen. We'll answer as many as we can. 

_

Tags: 
Land Development Code

Related Content

Land Code Heads To City Council With Request To Focus Development On West Austin Instead Of East

By Nov 12, 2019
A neighborhood in West Austin
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin’s new land use code, which determines what can be built in the city and where, is one step closer to being finalized – but first, one city body is asking that the plan encourage development farther west instead of in gentrifying areas.

Austin City Council Will Start Voting On A New Land Code In December. Here Are 5 Terms To Know.

By Nov 12, 2019
A map with zoning information
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin has spent almost eight years and roughly $11 million rewriting its land use code; that’s the set of rules dictating what you can build in the city and where you can build it.

Can You Protest Changes To Your Property Under The Land Code Rewrite? City Says No.

By Oct 28, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

City of Austin lawyers are refuting the claims of an Austin nonprofit that has been campaigning for property owners to protest the possible rezoning of their land under the city’s code rewrite.

Austin's Got A New (Proposed) Land Code. Here's When And Where You Can Ask Questions.

By Oct 8, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin on Friday released another iteration of its land development code; these rules dictate what can be built in the city, how much can be built and where. The process has taken nearly eight years and cost more than $10 million.

Austin's New Land Code Could Provide Hundreds Of Thousands More Homes. Here Are Some Other Numbers.

By Oct 9, 2019
Housing in East Austin
Julia Reihs / KUT

The latest iteration of the city’s new land development code could allow builders to put up as many as 397,000 new housing units in Austin, according to a presentation city staff made to Council members Tuesday.