Join us for a holiday-themed trivia night at the Cactus Cafe on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Host Jimmy Maas will put your skills to the test with categories that may include “current events,” “history,” “office parties,” “uncomfortable dinners” and “questions KUTX staffers might know.”

Teams of up to six people match wits for prizes.

See how your team’s trivia knowledge compares with KUT and KUTX teams.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. Tickets at cactuscafe.org.