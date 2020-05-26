Texas’ $295 Million Contact-Tracing Deal Raises Bipartisan Eyebrows

By Jill Ament 21 minutes ago
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
    Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing bipartisan criticism for hastily awarding a nearly $300 million contract to a little-known North Texas company to lead the state's contact-tracing program in the fight against the coronavirus.

Jay Root, an investigative reporter for The Houston Chronicle, told Texas Standard host David Brown on Tuesday that there is little evidence the company, MTX Group, has the qualifications to manage contact tracing in Texas. He and colleague Jeremy Blackman investigated the contract for a recent Chronicle story.

In its bid to the state, MTX Group proposed to set up a call center and hire contact-tracing agents whose job it is to figure out with whom a person with COVID-19 has been in contact in recent weeks. The company claims to have set up a similar operation in the state of New York, but has not yet spent any of the $46 million awarded as part of its contract there, according to Root and Blackman's reporting.

"What we really have here is a giant government contract awarded to a little-known company for something that's very important, but also needs to be done right," Root said.

MTX Group proposed to hire and manage "well beyond 5,000 agents, if required," according to an unredacted version of the contract obtained by Hearst Newspapers. That is well beyond the number of agents the state said the company would hire.

Democrats and Republicans have criticized Abbott for the decision.

Several prominent companies had also bid for the contract, Root said, and each had two days to complete a proposal. The contract was awarded six days later.

Another wrinkle, Root said, is that two Austin-based lobbyists each began $50,000 lobbying arrangements with MTX Group the day the state approved its bid.

"So, a lot of questions being raised about the process and the lack of transparency. It took us a week to get the contract, and it was heavily redacted."

Web story by Caroline Covington.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Contact Tracing
Greg Abbott

Related Content

Global Health Expert Says Reopening Puts Texas At Risk For Sharp Rise In Cases Over Summer

By Michael Marks 23 hours ago
A sign outside Chupacabra Cantina tells customers the rules of reopening.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

From Texas Standard:

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and many Texans have been enjoying the holiday weekend at parks and beaches. But the COVID-19 pandemic presses on, with cases still rising in Texas, and public gatherings only increase the likelihood that that trend will continue.

WHO Halts Hydroxychloroquine Trial Over Safety Concerns

By & 20 hours ago

The World Health Organization says it is temporarily halting its clinical trials that use hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients over published concerns that the drug may do more harm than good.

The move comes after the medical journal The Lancet reported on Friday that patients getting hydroxychloroquine were dying at higher rates than other coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 May 25 Updates: Memorial Day Ceremonies Move Online Due To Coronavirus Crisis

By May 25, 2020
Flowers are placed near a headstone at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas on Feb. 27, 2019.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, May 25. Read Tuesday's live updates here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.