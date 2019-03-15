Texas Has 'Significant Shortages' Of Low-Income Rentals, Study Finds

  The Jeremiah Program Moody Campus, an affordable housing development in East Austin.
    The Jeremiah Program Moody Campus, an affordable housing development in East Austin.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Texas is lacking in low-income housing, according to a new study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The availability of affordable rental housing for extremely low-income renters in Texas – those making below the federal poverty level or 30 percent of an area's median income – was 29 homes available for every 100 renters. The national rate is 37 homes.

"There’s a supply problem throughout the country," said NLIHC Senior Vice President of Research Andrew Aurand. "In Texas, the supply is even worse, relatively speaking."

The report found a shortage of 600,000 homes across the state; nationally that gap was more than 7.2 million.  Overall, no state had an adequate amount of affordable housing.

But, Aurand says, every large metropolitan area in Texas has "significant shortages."

The analysis also found that those renting – or trying to rent – in Texas have financial hurdles on top of a diminished stock.

Three-quarters of the 843,000 households with extremely low-incomes in Texas had severe cost burdens – meaning they spend more than half of their household income on rent.

As far as availability, Houston had the lowest per-capita rate of available affordable units, followed by Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

  • In Houston, 19 affordable rental units were available for every 100 extremely low-income renters.
  • In Dallas, 20 affordable rental units were available for every 100 extremely low-income renters.
  • In Austin, 21 affordable rental units were available for every 100 extremely low-income renters.
  • In San Antonio, 31 affordable rental units were available for every 100 extremely low-income renters.

Aurand said significant federal investment in housing vouchers and the National Housing Trust Fund could close that gap. Both programs, however, have been targets of the Trump administration’s latest budget proposal, which suggests Congress drastically reduce funding for housing vouchers and calls for a complete dissolution of the National Housing Trust Fund.

