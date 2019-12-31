Texas Led The Nation In On-Duty Officer Deaths In 2019

Texas led the nation in officer fatalities in 2019, according to a new report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Seventeen officers died in the line of duty this year, six more than in 2018.

“Six [Texas] officers were killed by firearms, six of them were killed by traffic-related incidents, and five were considered other, so those are usually some kind of a medical event,” Marcia Ferranto, the memorial fund's CEO, said.

Ferranto says that breakdown is largely on par with national trends: There were 49 firearms-related fatalities and 43 traffic-related ones in 2019, according to the report.

“We do find it very common that firearms and traffic remain our two major reasons for line of duty deaths,” she said.

Earlier this month, Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, 32, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call. Ferranto says the circumstances of his death – a firearms-related fatality linked to domestic violence – is a significant threat to officers.

“Many of our firearms fatalities have to do with domestic violence,” she said.

There are three major circumstances where officers are most likely to be killed by firearms, Ferranto said: when serving high-risk warrants, conducting investigations and responding to domestic violence calls.

She said one way to improve the safety of on-duty officers is to use body cameras.

“The other one is the bullet-resistant vest,” she said.

Nationwide, the number of officers who died in the line of duty decreased by 18%. As of Dec. 27, 128 law enforcement officers died, 119 men and 9 women. Their average age was 43, and they averaged 14 years of service.