Texas Officials Lift Order For Deer Park Residents To Remain Indoors

Officials have lifted an order to remain indoors after several readings showed that the air quality had improved near a scorched petrochemical storage facility in suburban Houston.

City officials in Deer Park lifted the order Thursday and reopened roads around the Intercontinental Terminals Company, where a fire burned for the previous three days.

They say several state and other agencies will continue to monitor the air after elevated levels of benzene were detected early Thursday, prompting the shelter-in-place order.

The fire began Sunday and sent a huge, dark plume of smoke thousands of feet into the air before being extinguished Wednesday.

The tanks that caught fire contained components of gasoline and materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner. ITC says 11 of the 15 storage tanks located in the area where the fire occurred were damaged.

Authorities haven't revealed the cause of the blaze.