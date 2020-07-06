Texas Standard and KUT Earn Nine National Awards from Public Media Journalists Association

By Erin Geisler 1 hour ago
  • Texas Standard and KUT Earned Nine Awards from the Public Media Journalists Association.
    Texas Standard and KUT Earned Nine Awards from the Public Media Journalists Association.

AUSTIN, Texas – July 6, 2020 – A documentary about Texas’s role in the Apollo Moon landing, a feature about navigating Austin traffic during SXSW and a sports story about an East Texas marching band are among nine national awards that “Texas Standard” and KUT News won from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for excellence in public media journalism.

“Texas Standard” won the following awards in the Division A category (news staff of 8-15) for work produced in 2019:

“Texas Standard” and KUT News are part of the statewide group of public radio newsrooms comprising The Texas Newsroom that won first place in the collaborative effort category.

The following KUT News work produced in 2019 won in PMJA’s Division AA category for news departments with a staff of 16 or more.

See a complete listing of awards on the PMJA website.

Press Release

