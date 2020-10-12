“Texas Standard” Wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

Story About an East Texas High School Marching Band Cited for "Suspenceful Storytelling"

AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 12, 2020 — A story about an East Texas high school military style marching band and its performance of a lifetime won “Texas Standard” a National Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) in recognition of excellence in electronic journalism.

Reported by Alexandra Hart, “An East Texas Marching Band Upholds A Tradition – Maybe For The Last Time” tells the story of Texas’s White Oak High School marching band – one of only a handful of bands in the country that march in the traditional military style – as they compete in the statewide University Interscholastic League competition, probably for the last time.

The RTDNA tweeted that “suspenseful storytelling” made this reporting stand out.

“Texas Standard” won in the large market radio, sports reporting category. The national awards were presented Oct. 10 at a virtual ceremony. A complete list of winners with links to the winning entries for the National Edward R. Murrow Awards is at rtdna.org.

This is the second National Murrow Award for “Texas Standard.”

The White Oak High School marching band story, which originally aired in November 2019, was also recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters this year.

About “Texas Standard”

“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas.

