Texas Is Sued For Banning The Sale Of 'Smokable' Hemp Products

By 37 minutes ago
  • The owner of Custom Botanical Dispensary, a downtown Austin shop that carries hemp products and oils, is suing the state for banning the sale of smokable hemp.
    The owner of Custom Botanical Dispensary, a downtown Austin shop that carries hemp products and oils, is suing the state for banning the sale of smokable hemp.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

New rules prohibiting the retail sale and distribution of "smokable" hemp products are unconstitutional, companies argue in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Travis County.

When Texas legalized hemp last year, the legislation explicitly outlawed manufacturing and processing hemp products meant to be smoked. But rules released Sunday defining the state’s hemp program also banned the sale of these products. 

That cut off a major source of income for many small businesses that sell hemp in Texas.

Custom Botanical Dispensary, a downtown Austin shop that carries hemp products and oils, is one of four plaintiffs suing the state.  

Owner Sarah Kerver, who also founded the hemp brand 1937 Apothecary, said 51% of her sales are of products that can be smoked or vaporized.

“Speaking to other retailers and brands around the state, they’re in the same economic situation,” she said.

The lawsuit argues the ban of manufacturing and processing smokable products enacted as part of the law is unconstitutional and that the ban on distributing and selling these products is not valid.

Jax Finkel, executive director of the Texas Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said banning the sale of smokable products goes beyond the intent of the bill.

Kerver was among those who spoke against a sale ban during the public comment period on the new hemp rules.

“I know that the majority of the comments that were submitted were [against] the smokable ban,” she said.

She said if consumers can buy hemp products, they should have the freedom to decide whether or not they want to smoke them. 

“Hemp is hemp. The precedent has already been set,” she said.

Got a tip? Email Jerry Quijano at jerry@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @jerryquijano.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Hemp

Related Content

Texas Opens Hemp Program Applications, While Making It Tougher To Sell 'Smokable' Products

By Aug 5, 2020
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agents and specialists tour two hemp farming operations in southeastern Colorado in 2019.
Kay Ledbetter / Texas A&M AgriLife

New rules banning the manufacture of hemp products meant to be smoked or vaporized went into effect Sunday.

The rules are part of the Texas Department of State Health Services' Consumable Hemp Program, which was created after the state passed legislation legalizing the production, manufacture, distribution and sale of hemp. Hemp contains no more than 0.3% concentration of THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that can get people high.

Austin Police Chief Reverses, Says Officers Will No Longer Cite Or Arrest For Small Amounts Of Pot

By Jul 2, 2020
An Austin police officer walks by a line of police cars.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The Austin Police Department announced Thursday it will stop ticketing and arresting people for low-level and nonviolent marijuana offenses – six months after the City Council asked the chief to adopt the policy and he refused.

Austin Will Not Pay To Test For Marijuana, Effectively Decriminalizing Small Amounts Of Pot

By Jan 23, 2020
Marijuana and a lighter on a kitchen counter.
Julia Reihs / KUT

As law enforcement agencies in Texas figure out how to test suspected marijuana following the legalization of hemp in the state, the Austin City Council responded Thursday with its fix: a measure that effectively decriminalizes small amounts of pot.

Texas Researchers Say They Found A Way To Help Cops ID Pot With 100% Accuracy – Using Lasers.

By Feb 11, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

Marijuana is in a hazy spot in Texas, legally speaking.