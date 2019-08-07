Texas Sues Exxon Mobil After Fire At Houston-Area Refinery

By 3 minutes ago
  • Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas is suing Exxon Mobil for alleged environmental violations following a fire that broke out last week at one of the company's Houston-area plants.

The July 31 blaze at the Baytown Olefins Plant injured 37 people. It also produced a black cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles, prompting Baytown city officials to issue a temporary shelter-in-place order due to concerns over air pollution. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit this week on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It alleges the fire led to violations of the Texas Clean Air Act and the Texas Water Code due to "unauthorized discharges of firefighting water."

Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, said he welcomes Paxton's efforts to enforce environmental regulations, but is wary of how tough the state will actually be. 

"Given the state of Texas' track record where only about 3% of violations get fined, fines end up being 2 cents per pound of pollution," he said. "We're worried that we'll see another slap on the wrist that doesn't actually hold companies accountable." 

Harris County and two workers who suffered second- and third- degree burns in the fire, have already sued Exxon Mobil. Metzger points out that when the state gets involved in a lawsuit, it puts limits on what other parties can do. 

Metzger said the danger is that nonprofits like Environment Texas and county governments with strong track records on enforcement get shut out of the process.

"We're wholly dependent on the attorney general for action," he said. Therefore, it's "critical that environmental groups, the public, the press, watch very carefully how these lawsuits progress." 

Paxton filed the state's lawsuit in Travis County. As the Houston Chronicle reports, Exxon Mobil will likely try to get all the lawsuits consolidated there – outside of Harris County where the fire actually happened. 

Tags: 
Exxon Mobil
Ken Paxton
Environment Texas
Air Quality
Petrochemicals

Related Content

Harris County Sues Exxon Mobil A Day After Fire Breaks Out At Refinery Outside Houston

By Houston Public Media Aug 1, 2019

Harris County and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are suing Exxon Mobil for allegedly violating the Texas Clean Air Act and Texas Water Code, during a fire that broke out at the company’s oil refinery in Baytown on Wednesday.

Cleanup Continues Four Months After Petrochemical Fire Outside Houston

By The Associated Press Jul 22, 2019
Florian Martin / Houston Public Media

The cleanup of millions of gallons of waste and polluted water is far from over four months after a large fire burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemical storage site.

3 Big Takeaways For Texas Energy And The Environment From This Year's Legislative Session

By May 31, 2019
Wind turbines
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The 2019 legislative session saw fights over renewable energy, climate resilience and pipeline construction. Now that the dust is settling on the field of battle, what do the results tell us about Texas lawmakers' priorities for energy and the environment?

Group Urges UT To Fight Climate Change In University-Owned Oil Fields

By May 21, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Student activists around the country are pushing for universities not to invest in industries that contribute to global warming. But at the University of Texas, some environmentalists are taking a different approach, urging UT not to divest, but to adopt more climate-friendly drilling rules.