Texas Supreme Court Rules Judges Can’t Sue Over Abbott’s Order Limiting Bail For Violent Offenders

The Texas Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that limits judges' ability to grant personal bonds to people with a history – or people who are accused of – violent crimes.

Judges in Harris County challenged the order, which was released last month, arguing it is unconstitutional because it prevents judges from using their own discretion in deciding bail. The state's high court said judges didn't have standing to sue because they're not directly affected by the order.

Earlier this month, Travis County Judge Lora Livingston ruled in favor of the judges, and the state appealed that decision to the Texas Supreme Court.

In its ruling Thursday, the state's high court said the judges weren't "genuinely publicly affected" and that a proper challenge to the order would have to come from a defendant.

"That does not mean the issues raised in this lawsuit are unimportant or cannot be litigated," the decision read. "If a defendant in a bail hearing contends the executive order is unconstitutional and the suspended statutes should continue to provide the rule of decision, the judge has a duty to rule on that issue, and the losing side can challenge that ruling."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Got a tip? Email Andrew Weber at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.

