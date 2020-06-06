'There's No Time For Judgment': The Institution Theater's 'Quarantine Dream: The Movie'

By 49 minutes ago
  • Image courtesy of the Institution Theater
    Image courtesy of the Institution Theater

During the early weeks of lockdown, Tom Booker of the Institution Theater noticed a facebook posting from his friend  Jeremy Moran, which recounted a dream Moran had the night before. In the dream, there was a big party at the Institution that was broken up because everyone was breaking quarantine. The story of that dream quickly inspired Booker to create Quarantine Dream: The Movie, a collection of short videos submitted by anyone who felt inspired to create something.

“I just asked people to send in thirty second videos of whatever ‘quarantine dream’ means to them,” Booker says. “And then I just… put them together in random order and [called] it Quarantine Dream: The Movie.” The first installment went online in April with a live viewing party, and a second followed a little later. Now Booker’s calling on folks to participate in Quarantine Dream: The Movie Part 3, which will have its premiere online on Saturday, June 20.

“I just wanted to give people an outlet, and almost everybody has a phone that they can shoot thirty seconds with,” Booker says. “It’s just thirty seconds, so it doesn’t seem like it would be overwhelming. Also, if it sucks, it only sucks for thirty seconds. And the point is you tried. And you’re doing it. There’s no time for judgment. Judgment comes in about forty-five, forty-six seconds. But with thirty seconds, there’s no time for judgment!”

Booker emphasizes that the whole project is meant to just be fun and low-pressure and enjoyable for everyone. The only rules are ‘no nudity,’ ‘no racism,’ and ‘no sexism.’ Even the thirty second runtime is really more a guideline than a hard and fast rule (Booker says it’s okay if your video comes in at thirty-one or thirty-two). 

The fist Quarantine Dream: The Movie was made up of about seventy shorts, and this time Booker says he’s hoping for even more. “I mean, if we get three submissions, that’s the way it’s supposed to be. If we get a hundred submissions, that’s the way it’s supposed to be. If we get a hundred and twenty submissions, we’ll have Quarantine Dream: The Movie Part 3: Parts 1 and 2. Or we’ll have an intermission,” he says. “We’ll figure it out. That is a good problem to have, too much joy. People just creating, using what they can at their disposal to be a part of something just for fun. It’s nice when you take away expectation. If you’re taking it seriously, then you really shouldn’t be a part of it,” Booker says with a laugh.

“The point of Quarantine Dream: The Movie is… I guess there are two points. One is to allow you the opportunity to create something,” Booker says. “And two: give us a chance to get together and smile at each other. That’s it.”

More information, including how to submit your video and how to watch the streaming premiere of 'Quarantine Dream: The Movie Part 3' is available here.

Tags: 
Arts Eclectic

Related Content

'They're Still On The Job': Forklift Danceworks Shares Portraits Of Essential Workers

By May 23, 2020
Leon Alesi

“At Forklift Danceworks, we make dances with people you don’t think of as dancers,” says Forklift’s associate artistic director Krissie Marty.

That’s very true: Over the years, Forklift has created large-scale dance pieces centered around workers from Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department, city sanitation workers, and firefighters, just to name a few. 

'It's There And It's Gone': 'Left In Leaves' Is A Gallery Show Without The Gallery

By May 15, 2020

With their gallery space still closed for the foreseeable future, the folks at Northern-Southern have been looking for ways to continue to share art with the people of Austin without asking those people to gather together in a room. The result of that quest is the new group show Left in Leaves. “

You know, we have to keep working,” says gallery director Phillip Neimeyer. “This is what we do. So [this is] a way to contextualize, a way that we that we could all work and do what we do and have an effect, a positive effect.”

'I Know The Music Will Work': Lulu Fest Moves Online For 2020

By May 11, 2020
Dana Stringer

Seventeen years ago, while living in New York, pianist Peggy Stern attended a jazz festival and was surprised to discover that it was an all-male lineup. “There were no women performing, and certainly no women leading bands,” Stern says. “And so a friend and I got together and created the Wall Street Jazz Festival in Kingston, New York, where all the leaders are women.”