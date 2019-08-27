Three New Facilities For Migrant Children Slated For Texas

By 12 minutes ago
  • Casa Sunzal, a shelter in Houston run by Southwest Key, houses more than 200 unaccompanied teens.
    Casa Sunzal, a shelter in Houston run by Southwest Key, houses more than 200 unaccompanied teens.
    Courtesy of Southwest Key

Texas Health and Human Services has confirmed that applications have come in for three new shelters that would hold migrant youth who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without a guardian.  

Two unaccompanied minor facilities are slated for the Rio Grande Valley, in McAllen and Los Fresnos. Another, if approved, would be in Cedar Park, north of Austin.

Lutheran Social Services of the South, Foster Texas and CHSI would operate the new facilities. 

The Los Fresnos shelter would hold children as young as infants and as old as 17, according to documents obtained by the Center for Investigative Reporting

Multimillion-Dollar Contracts End With Southwest Key

Confirmation of the potential shelters comes as Austin-based nonprofit Southwest Key closes down two Texas facilities, one in Conroe and another in Harlingen. The federal government ended those contracts due to an unexpected loss of federal funding.”

None of the three new facilities will be run by Southwest Key. 

Children have now been removed from the Conroe facility, according to an August census of all unaccompanied minor facilities in Texas. 

Kids had been removed from the Harlingen shelter by mid-July. 

The nonprofit Southwest Key operates more than a third of unaccompanied minor facilities statewide through multimillion dollar federal contracts. 

The organization has been under fire for more than a year, especially after they were slated to open a shelter for children under 12 in Houston during the height of the Trump administration’s family separation policy. 

That shelter, on Emancipation Avenue, is now licensed to hold 16- and 17-year-olds. 

In July, NPR reported that the federal government is requesting bids on large migrant shelters in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Atlanta and Phoenix. The total capacity of these shelters is 2,500. 

The new Houston shelter will hold 500 migrant children, according to government documents, and will be built in northwest Houston.

Some 4,300 children are currently being held in unaccompanied minor facilities statewide. 

From Houston Public Media

Tags: 
Unaccompanied Minors
Immigration
Family Separation
Southwest Key

Related Content

New Trump Policy Would Permit Indefinite Detention Of Migrant Families, Children

By Aug 21, 2019

Updated at 3:34 p.m. ET

The Trump administration has announced it is ending a federal court agreement that limits how long migrant families with children can be detained.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan outlined the new policy Wednesday, which replaces the Flores settlement agreement.

That's been a longtime target of immigration hard-liners in the Trump administration, who contend the settlement has acted as a lure to families in Central America.

Austin-Based Southwest Key Will Do 'Internal Review' After New York Times Investigation

By Dec 3, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

The Austin-based nonprofit that houses more migrant children than any other organization in the country plans to hire an independent attorney who will conduct a "comprehensive internal review" of issues outlined in an investigative story by The New York Times.

LISTEN: For This Austin 'Dreamer,' Family Separation Has Long Been A Painful Reality

By Jul 17, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Over the last month, thousands of people have rallied in Austin and across the country to protest the Trump administration’s so-called zero-tolerance immigration policy, which has left thousands of migrant children separated from their parents after attempting to cross the U.S. border.

Juan Sánchez Resigns As Head Of Austin-Based Southwest Key

By Mar 11, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The embattled CEO of Austin-based Southwest Key Programs, the nation's largest provider of shelters for migrant children, is stepping down.

Report: Feds Investigating Southwest Key, Migrant Shelter Operator For Thousands Of Kids In Texas

By Dec 20, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Southwest Key Programs, an Austin-based nonprofit that currently houses 3,644 migrant children at more than a dozen facilities across Texas, according to The New York Times.

Nonprofits Serving Immigrants Say Family Separation Policy Is A 'Shock To The System'

By Jun 19, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

Groups working with immigrant families in Texas say a Trump administration policy to separate families at the Mexico border is creating a strain on their resources and they don't know how long it will continue.