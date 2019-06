On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Linda Burke, a board-certified OB-GYN, and author of The Smart Mother's Guide to a Better Pregnancy: How to minimize risks, avoid complications and have a healthy baby. Dr. Burke is on a mission to keep pregnant women and their babies out of harm’s way.

Dr. Burke talks about preventable medical errors, labor-room problems, maternal mortality and planning your pregnancy.