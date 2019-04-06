Tornado And Flash Flood Watch In Effect For Central Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Austin area — all the way to East Texas — through 6 p.m. Saturday. Severe weather could move through Central Texas on Saturday morning and into Sunday.

A flash flood warning was issued just after 2 p.m. for northern Travis and most of Williamson counties until 5 p.m. The Weather Service says an additional two to three inches of rain are possible in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Georgetown and surrounding areas and that heavy runoff is causing flooding in some low-lying areas.

There's a flash flood watch in effect for the entire Austin area through Sunday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm moved through western Travis County this morning, prompting a warning from the weather service.

Several inches of rain are possible Saturday, with potential for higher amounts in some places.

A flood advisory was issued until 3:30 p.m. Saturday for western Travis and Williamson counties — and parts of Llano, Blanco and Burnet counties.

