Tornado Warning In Effect For Bastrop And Lee Counties, Tornado Watch For Central Texas

A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Travis and surrounding counties. Tornado warnings remain in effect for Bastrop County and the surrounding area throughout the morning Tuesday.

Current warnings

Tornado Warning for east central Bastrop County and central Lee County until noon. At 11:25 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Paige, or 10 miles west of Giddings, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a tornado was confirmed on the ground near Cedar Creek at 9:40 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The warning for that storm has since expired.

What's the situation in Austin?

Austin and the surrounding area remain under a tornado watch. Minor flooding is expected in Travis and Hays counties. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch of rain is expected.

Tornado warning vs. tornado watch

A "tornado watch" is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. "It does not mean that they will occur," the Weather Services says. "It only means they are possible."

A "tornado warning" is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a warning is issued, seek shelter immediately.

RELATED | Here Are 8 Ways To Stay Ahead Of Severe Weather In Central Texas

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tweets by NWSSanAntonio