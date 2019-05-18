Tornado Watch Issued For Central Texas Until 8 PM Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Central Texas through 8 p.m. tonight, affected areas include Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Blanco, Hays and Burnet counties.

Forecasters expect an eastward front to reach the Austin area this afternoon, bringing the possibility of an isolated tornado, heavy rain, hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

NWS urges residents to stay aware of conditions and take shelter if a tornado warning is issued.