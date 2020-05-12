Tornado Watch Remains In Effect Until 5 P.M., Flood Warning Until Late Tonight

A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Travis and surrounding counties, as tornado warnings have been issued for Bastrop County and the surrounding area throughout Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

Current warnings in the Austin area

A flood warning is in effect for Onion Creek at U.S. Highway 183 in Travis County and for the Colorado River in Central Texas. Minor flooding is forecast for both bodies of water, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado was confirmed on the ground near Cedar Creek at 9:40 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The warning for that storm has since expired. Around 11 a.m., a separate tornado was confirmed on the ground about a mile from the Smithville Airport.

Tornado warning vs. tornado watch

A "tornado watch" is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. "It does not mean that they will occur," the Weather Services says. "It only means they are possible."

A "tornado warning" is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a warning is issued in an area you're in, you should seek shelter immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

