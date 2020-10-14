Travis County Judge Won't Let Bars Reopen At 50% Capacity

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe says he’s not going to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity Wednesday, citing a memo from the county's top doctor saying COVID-19 "continues to be a threat."

"In the past ten days, Travis County has seen an increase in hospitalized individuals, ICU bed utilization, and ventilator use," Biscoe said in a press release. "As such, I cannot in good conscience allow bars to reopen at 50% of capacity at this time."

Biscoe said he will reevaluate the situation with Austin-Travis County interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott in 14 days to determine whether it's safe to reopen bars.

Gov. Greg Abbott left the decision to reopen bars to local county judges. The governor closed Texas bars in June as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were surging in the state, but restaurants and other businesses have been allowed to reopen at limited capacities. Many bars have begun operating as restaurants so they can meet the requirements that allow them to open.

Travis County will not be joining other Central Texas counties — Hays, Williamson, Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell and Comal — in allowing bars to reopen under the governor's order.

"The risk to our public health is too great, especially now that students of all ages have returned to the classroom," Biscoe said in his statement.

Bars that reopen have to follow certain health protocols, according to the governor’s order. Dance floors must remain closed, and customers must stay seated while eating or drinking.

Patrons have to wear a mask when not seated at a table, and tables have to be limited to six or fewer people. Bars also can’t serve alcohol after 11 p.m.

The 50% capacity limit does not apply to outdoor areas at bars.

