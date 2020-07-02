Travis County Voters Who Received Mail-In Ballots Without Runoff Races Will Need To Vote In Person

  • A voter enters a polling place at the North Austin YMCA on March 3, 2020.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Some Travis County voters say they are missing races on their mail-in ballot for the July 14 primary runoff elections. The Travis County Clerk's Office says that's because they didn't read their mail-in ballot application closely.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday that many voters received ballots listing only the state Senate District 14 race to replace Kirk Watson and none of the runoff races.

The office of the county clerk said these voters didn’t specify a political party on their application, which is required for a voter to receive the correct runoff ballot.

RELATED | Early Voting Has Started. Here's What You Need To Know.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir told the Statesman her office has been flooded with reports from voters who noticed the missing races.

The affected voters now must go to a polling place — with their mail-in ballot and a form of ID – to vote in-person. If a voter is physically unable to enter a polling place, curbside voting is available. Early voting continues through July 10 — with the exception of Friday and Saturday for the Independence Day holiday. Election Day is July 14.

