Tropical Storms Expected To Become Hurricanes, Impacts Likely For Texas And Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center has updated the projected path of Tropical Storm Marco to show the storm hitting the southeastern coast of Louisiana as a hurricane on Monday afternoon before heading into Texas by Wednesday.

A second system, Tropical Storm Laura, is on track to hit Louisiana as a hurricane by Wednesday afternoon.

While the exact paths of the storms are still uncertain, forecasters expect them both to bring high winds to the Louisiana and Texas coasts. Tropical storm force winds from Marco are expected to impact much of Louisiana and some of Texas by Monday, with winds from Laura arriving Tuesday night.

In an update Saturday morning, forecasters at the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston office laid out areas of greatest risk for storm surge from Marco in the Houston area — low lying areas near Galveston Bay, Bolivar Peninsula, and the bay side of Galveston Island. Storm surge impacts are expected in Matagorda and Brazoria counties as well.

Here are the latest key messages for Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Keep updated on the forecasts in case any future changes in the tracks occur. #txwx #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/EuJN6azf2k — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 22, 2020

Sea swells from Marco were expected to begin showing late Sunday night and Monday, although forecasters say it is still too early to know exact impacts. Forecast tracks for both Marco and Laura remain highly uncertain, with meteorologists at the National Weather Service saying models are not handling the situation well.

Galveston County officials are not expecting widespread evacuations except for potentially Bolivar Peninsula, County Judge Mark Henry said at a media briefing Saturday afternoon. Officials are not expecting ferry service to be shut down because of Marco.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated evacuation plans. Normally evacuation buses can carry up to 45 people, but the county is now limited to 15 people per bus due to social distancing requirements. However, Henry said the state government has committed to provide 100 buses to Galveston County, allowing local officials to potentially evacuate more people than they ever have before.

The county also has a contract to use Clear Creek Independent School District buses. Evacuees from Galveston County would be taken to Austin, Henry said.

“The challenge has been our evacuation plan. I think we have a little more confidence now,” he said.

Emergency management officials in Harris County plan to give an update on Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Greg Abbott has an update on the state’s response scheduled for Sunday afternoon as well.

From Houston Public Media