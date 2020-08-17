Trump 'Is Clearly In Over His Head,' Michelle Obama Says In DNC Speech By NPR Staff • 3 hours ago ShareTweetEmail Caroline Amenabar / NPR "We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it," the former first lady says in a prerecorded video. Here's a recap of the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Loading... Tags: 2020 ElectionsShareTweetEmail Related Content Texas Latinos Say They Prefer To Vote In Person Despite COVID-19 Fears, Poll Finds By Ashley Lopez | KUT • 8 hours ago Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Lee esta historia en español. Support for mail-in voting is soft among Texas Latinos, a key demographic in the upcoming elections, according to a new poll conducted by Latino Decisions. The poll, released on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, was commissioned by Latino groups SOMOS and UnidosUS. Registering To Vote In Travis County Ahead Of The Presidential Election Can Now Start With A Text By Ashley Lopez | KUT • Aug 13, 2020 Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Lee esta historia en español. Travis County officials have launched a program aimed at making it easier for people to register to vote during the pandemic in a way that doesn’t violate Texas’ online voter registration ban. In Historic Pick, Joe Biden Taps Kamala Harris To Be His Running Mate By Scott Detrow • Aug 11, 2020 Updated at 7 p.m. ET Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has picked Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate. The selection will make Harris the third woman and first Black and first Asian American candidate to be nominated for vice president by a major political party.