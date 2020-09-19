Trump Says GOP Should Select A New Supreme Court Justice 'Without Delay'

By 41 minutes ago
  • President Trump speaks about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after a campaign rally on Friday.
    President Trump speaks about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after a campaign rally on Friday.
    Evan Vucci / AP
Originally published on September 19, 2020 1:34 pm

When President Trump learned Friday night that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, he told reporters she was an "amazing woman." Later, in an official statement, he called her a "titan of the law." And while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wrote in a statement that he would bring a vote for a new justice to the floor, Trump did not weigh in.

But in a tweet Saturday morning, Trump appeared to suggest that he wanted to put a new justice on the court before Election Day.

"@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," he tweeted. "We have this obligation, without delay!"

Moving forward with a nomination process weeks before a hotly contested election will put pressure on moderate Republicans senators like Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Both recently expressed their preference to not confirm a new justice before the election.

Collins is facing the toughest reelection race of her Senate career. On Friday, Murkowski told Alaska Public Media shortly before the announcement of Ginsburg's death that she would not vote to confirm a nominee before the election.

Meanwhile, Democrats say the seat should be held open until after the election, especially given Republican refusals to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the court roughly eight months before the 2016 election.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who is facing a tight race in North Carolina, wrote that he will support Trump's selection, saying that Garland's nomination was put forward amid divided government and a lame-duck presidency. In a nod to the court's renewed importance as an election issue, Tillis mentioned his Democratic opponent by name and framed his Senate election and the nomination fight as intertwined.

"There is a clear choice on the future of the Supreme Court between the well-qualified and conservative jurist President Trump will nominate and I will support, and the liberal activist Joe Biden will nominate and Cal Cunningham will support, who will legislate radical, left-wing policies from the bench."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Donald Trump
U.S. Supreme Court
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Related Content

McConnell: Trump's Nominee To Replace Ginsburg Will Receive A Vote In The Senate

By 18 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate will vote on President Trump's nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday of complications from cancer.

McConnell released a statement expressing condolences for Ginsburg and followed with a pledge to continue consideration of Trump's judicial nominees.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87

By 20 hours ago

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural and feminist icon, died Friday. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., surrounded by family. She was 87.

Donald Trump Says Ted Cruz Is On His List Of Potential Second-Term Supreme Court Picks

By Sep 9, 2020
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz addresses supporters in Houston after winning re-election in 2018.
Julia Reihs / KUT

President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump Admits Playing Down Coronavirus's Severity, According To New Woodward Book

By Sep 9, 2020

Updated at 4:40 p.m. ET

President Trump is defending himself after interviews from a new book by legendary reporter Bob Woodward reveal that Trump acknowledged the deadliness of the coronavirus in early February and admitted in March to playing down its severity.