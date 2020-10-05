Trump Says He Will Leave Walter Reed Medical Center Monday Night

  • President Trump participates in a conference call at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday.
    The White House via Getty Images
Updated at 3:17 p.m. ET

President Trump has tweeted that he will leave Walter Reed National Military Center, where he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19, Monday evening.

"Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" Trump wrote.

His medical team is briefing the press on his health status. Watch live.

Trump first arrived at Walter Reed Friday night, after sharing the news of his positive coronavirus test early Friday morning.

During a briefing on Sunday, Trump's physicians shared that the president had received his first dose of the steroid dexamethasone on Saturday after two drops in his oxygen levels and is undergoing a five-day course of remdesivir.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi suggested that if Trump's health continued to improve, he could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday.

Since being admitted for treatment, Trump and his administration have worked to convey an image of strength and normalcy, with the White House insisting that Trump has continued to carry out his duties, releasing photos of him allegedly working in the hospital. Trump has also shared video messages on Twitter.

On Sunday, Trump made an unannounced motorcade visit outside the facility to greet supporters gathered there.

The timeline of Trump's symptoms from the coronavirus has been at times murky, with inconsistencies between the medical briefings and statements from White House officials.

The discrepancies have led to concerns about the transparency of the administration on the president's battle with the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of more than 209,000 Americans.

