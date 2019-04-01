Under The House's School Finance Bill, Austin Would Pay $194 Million Less In Recapture In 2020

Austin Independent School District would pay $194 million less in recapture in 2020 if House Bill 3, that chamber's $9 billion school finance plan, is passed.

Recapture is the law that requires "property-rich" school districts, like Austin ISD and most other major Texas cities, to pay back a portion of their property taxes to the state to fund poorer and rural school districts. Austin ISD has the highest recapture payment in the state, with half of its local property taxes going to other districts.

This fiscal year, AISD expects to pay $669 million to the state in recapture.

The projections also show AISD would receive more money per student from the state.

Under the bill, lawmakers also promised a small property tax cut to homeowners. The projection shows a $100 savings on a $200,000 home in Austin.

The House is scheduled to debate and vote on the bill Wednesday. If it passes, it would head to the Senate. Lawmakers there have their own $9 billion plan – which differs greatly from the House plan.

