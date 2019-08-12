Update: 3-Week-Old Boy Found Safe After Amber Alert Issued

Update: The Austin Police Department said a 3-week-old boy who was taken from Seton Northwest Hospital on July 23 was located and is with Child Protective Services. The mother's cousin, Brandy Galbert, is in police custody. Police are still trying to find the boy's mother, 30-year-old Brittany Smith.

The original post follows.

________________________________

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-week-old Elijah Phillips, who was last seen at Seton Northwest Hospital on Research Boulevard near MoPac Expressway on July 23.

Authorities are looking for three suspects in connection with the abduction: the boy's mother, 30-year-old Brittany Smith; the mother's cousin, 41-year-old Brandy Galbert; and the boy's father, 37-year-old Carl Hayden.

They were last seen driving a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate number KNN7632.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in immediate danger. Texas Child Protective Investigations had received a court order July 24 for Elijah to be removed from his mother's custody and placed into theirs.

The Austin Police Department said after checking into the hospital under a false name, Smith gave birth to the boy July 19.

She gave permission for the baby to leave the hospital on July 23 with Galbert, police said. He has not been seen since.

Last Friday, APD asked for the public's help locating the baby. An Amber Alert was not issued then because the case did not meet the criteria for an alert, police said.

After receiving no leads, the police department reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for help. Austin police said DPS made the decision to issue the alert.

Anyone with information on the boy's location should call 911. The suspects are believed to be in the Austin or Killeen area, "presumably with the baby," police said.